A grand vegetarian feast showcasing India’s culinary heritage was prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit.
A traditional Indian welcome awaited Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan followed by a specially curated all-veg menu highlighting regional flavours from across the country.
Soups & Starters • Murungelai Chaaru – a light moringa & moong-bean broth • Gucchi Doon Chetin – stuffed Kashmiri morels • Kaale Chane ke Shikampuri Kebabs • Vegetable Jhol Momos served with chutneys
Royal Main Course A colourful thali featuring: • Zafrani Paneer Roll • Palak Methi Mattar Saag • Tandoori Bharwan Aloo • Achaari Baingan • Dal Tadka Served with saffron-dry fruit pulao, laccha paratha, missi roti & satanaaj roti.
Desserts & Sweets • Badam ka Halwa • Kesar Pista Kulfi • Fresh Fruit Platter • Traditional treats like gur sandesh & murukku
Beverages Fresh juices including: • Pomegranate • Orange • Carrot-Ginger • Beetroot Plus herbal beverages and infused water.
The Cultural Showcase The curated dining experience wasn’t just about food — it was also about music, display of Indian hospitality, culture, and culinary diversity during a key state visit.