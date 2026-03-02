Theme rooted in heritage — Every element represented the "Periodic Era," celebrating India's rich cultural legacy through meaningful, intentional details rather than mere grandeur.
Nature-centric approach — The venue's natural beauty was placed at the core, allowing the property's organic surroundings to shine while complementing the overall aesthetics.
Earthy tones palette — A warm, grounded color scheme in earthy shades naturally guided the incorporation of terracotta elements throughout the decor.
Avoidance of over-the-top artifacts — Traditional huge, flashy artifacts were ditched in favor of a design deeply rooted in the Periodic Era theme for a more authentic feel.
Personal visions brought to life — Details like Vijay's preference for terracotta and his mother's love for mantras inscribed on the Adduthera (a sacred or traditional element) were seriously considered and executed faithfully.