Virat Kohli surpassed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the second most capped player for team India
Kohli appeared in his 536th international match against New Zealand overtaking Dhoni's 535 matches
In 536 games, Kohli scored more than 27,000 runs making him the fastest and fourth player to do the feat
The 35-year-old batter has 80 centuries to his name only next to Sachin with 100 tons
Kohli on multiple occasions highlighted his bond with Dhoni and said, "he always stood for me"
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot with 664 international appearances for India