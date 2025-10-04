Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting engaged.
While the couple is keeping quiet, multiple sources point to a wedding early next year. Mark your calendars: February 2026 might be the month we've all been waiting for.
Their chemistry first exploded on screen in the blockbuster 'Geetha Govindam,' launching both their careers and, apparently, a beautiful off-screen romance.
It was a private moment, a quiet promise made at the groom's home. The engagement was a deeply intimate ceremony, kept just for the closest few.
No posts, no announcements, no confirmation yet—but in a world of social media oversharing, their silence has become the biggest headline.