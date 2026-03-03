Days after sharing photographs of their dreamy wedding, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday gave fans a sneak peek into their sangeet ceremony, describing it as the night filled with "love, tears, laughter, music and dance."
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Vijay and Rashmika dropped several pictures from their pre-wedding function, where the two dedicated special performances to each other.
The celebrations were made even more memorable as both the ladkiwale and ladkewale joined in with full enthusiasm, delivering lively performances and adding to the joyous spirit of the occasion.
For the occasion, both Rashmika and Vijay were dressed in exquisite outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Their sangeet ceremony was held on February 24, and on February 26, the duo solemnised their relationship by taking vows as husband and wife at a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.