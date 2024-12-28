NKR's show
With Nitish Kumar Reddy putting a valiant show with an unbeaten ton during the 2024-25 Boxing Day Test, here are some key performances from the past
King's dominance
In 2014-15, Virat Kohli dominated the Boxing Day Test with his skillful 169 in the first and 54 in the following innings
Rahane's mastery
In the same match, Rahane paired with Kohli to put a 262-run stand, he contributed crucial 147 runs
Bumrah's magic
In 2018-19, Bumrah dismantled the Aussie batting, picking 9 (6 in first, 3 in second innings) wickets to help India win by 137 runs
Pujara's brilliance
In 2018-19, Pujara showed why he is called a Test specialist, he made 106 in tricky conditions on Boxing Day match
Rahane's best
In 2020-21, Rahane leading in Kohli's absence, gave the hosts a run for their money as he scored 112 to help India win by 9 wickets