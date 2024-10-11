Rafael Nadal will retire from professional tennis after Davis Cup finals, set to take place in November
Rafael Nadal, dubbed as "King of Clay" won 14 French Open titles, most by any player
Nadal is the youngest to attain Career Grand Slam and Career Golden Slam in the Open Era
The Spaniard has been ranked the world No.1 in three different decades - 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s
Nadal has the longest winning streak, winning 81 clay-court matches between April 2005 and May 2007
Nadal won at least one major for 10 consecutive years, from 2005 to 2014