Top 7 Fastest Animals on Earth across, air, water and land
Pronghorn Antelope
With a top speed of 55 mph, the Pronghorn Antelope is the second-fastest land animal, built for endurance and speed
Sailfish
In water, the Sailfish can swim up to 68 mph, making it the fastest swimmer in the ocean
Cheetah
It is the fastest land animal, reaching speeds of 60-70 mph in short bursts to catch prey.
Brazilian Free-tailed Bat
The Brazilian Free-tailed Bat can fly up to 100 mph, making it the fastest mammal in the air
Golden Eagle
Golden Eagles reach diving speeds of 150-200 mph, helping them catch prey with remarkable precision
White-throated Needletail
Known as the fastest-flying bird in level flight, it can reach speeds of up to 105 mph.
Peregrine Falcon
The Peregrine Falcon can dive at speeds up to 240 mph, making it the fastest bird, and animal, in the world