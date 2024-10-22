Top 10 most expensive houses in the world
Buckingham Palace
This palace worth $4.9 bn is a symbol of royalty and tradition
Antilia
Owned by Mukesh Ambani, It is a 27-story skyscraper worth $2 bn
Villa Leopolda
This 50-acre estate is worth $750 mn and has stunning views of Mediterranean
One, Bel-Air
A modern architectural marvel worth $500 mn
Les Palais Bulles
This estate worth $390 mn is famously known as the Bubble Palace
Villa Les Cèdres, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
This 18,000-square-foot mansion worth $410 mn is surrounded by 35 acres of gardens
Four Fairfield Pond, Sagaponack
This $248 mn estate is owned by billionaire Ira Rennert
Ellison Estate, Woodside
This $200 mn worth estate spans 23 acres and it includes a man-made lake
Kensington Palace Gardens
Estate worth $230 mn has underground tennis court, health center, and an auto museum
Seven The Pinnacle
This enormous ski lodge is worth $155 mn has multiple pools and private ski lift