Bollywood Tracks to Enjoy This Monsoon Season
'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein'—a sensual classic sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar that links rain with the charm of rainy nights
'Rimjhim Gire Sawan'—Another timless classic sung by Kishore Kumar, radiating nostalgia and gentle love in Mumbai rains
How can we forget the carefree track, 'Bhaage Re Mann' in the vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan, that celebrates freedom and joy in monsoon
The playful and energetic song, 'Cham Cham' by Monali Thakur, celebrating love and dance in the rains
'Saawan Aaya hai,'—a romantic song by Arijit Singh in which rain enhances the passion of love and desire
While talking about monsoon suited songs, how can we forget 2014 hit 'Kabhi Jo Badal' by Arijit Singh—a hauntingly romantic track where rain mirrors unspoken love and longing
Any list of rain songs is empty without 'Baarish' by Ash King—a gentle melody with pangs of love in the rain
We cannot end the list without 'Tumhi Dekho Na' by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam—a dreamy love song where rain captures the magic of stolen glances
To end the list, what better than 'Baarishein' by Atif Aslam—a soulful ode to love and longing with rain serving as a backdrop for genuine emotions