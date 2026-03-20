A moment of pure grace unfolded as veteran actress Jayasudha was honored for her monumental contribution to cinema. The Sahaja Nati received her award from CM Revanth Reddy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.
Kamal Haasan added another prestigious feather to his cap. He was presented with the award by the CM-Nag duo.
Megastar Chiranjeevi was felicitated by CM Revanth Reddy and Madhuri Dixit Nene, the prominent Bollywood star of the 1990s.
Naga Chaitanya received his award from Revanth Reddy and Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The camaraderie was evident as Charan, currently observing the Ayyappa Deeksha, joined the Chief Minister to honor Chaitanya’s acting in Thandel.
Rashmika Mandanna continued her winning streak, receiving her award for The Girlfriend.