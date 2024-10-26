Timeline of sexual misconduct allegations Against Donald Trump
2007: Summer Zervos
Accused Trump of groping and kissing her; settled defamation case against him in 2021.
2013: Cassandra Searles
Alleged Trump repeatedly grabbed her buttocks and invited her to his hotel room.
2006: Ninni Laaksonen
Claimed Trump grabbed her buttocks during a photoshoot before The Late Show appearance.
2006: Jessica Drake
Alleged Trump forcibly kissed her and friends, then pursued her, asking, “How much?”
2006: Samantha Holvey
Claimed Trump inspected Miss USA contestants like “meat” in the dressing room.
2005: Rachel Crooks
Alleged Trump kissed her cheeks and on the mouth after an elevator greeting.
2005: Natasha Stoynoff
Claimed Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago during a work assignment.
2005: Jennifer Murphy
Accused Trump of forcibly kissing her after a job interview.
2003: Melinda McGillivray
Alleged Trump groped her at Mar-a-Lago, witnessed by a photographer.
2001: Tasha Dixon
Claimed Trump entered dressing rooms of Miss USA contestants when they were half-naked.
Early 2000s: Karen Johnson
Alleged Trump groped and forcibly kissed her at a New Year’s Eve party.
2000: Bridget Sullivan
Claimed Trump entered Miss USA dressing rooms unannounced while contestants were naked.
1998: Karena Virginia
Alleged Trump grabbed her arm and touched her breast.
1997: Amy Dorris
Accused Trump of sexual assault at the US Open, grabbing her and kissing her.
1997: Cathy Heller
Claimed Trump forcibly kissed her on the lips at a Mother’s Day brunch.
1997: Temple Taggart
Alleged Trump forcibly kissed her on the mouth twice.
1997: Mariah Billado
Claimed Trump entered the dressing room of teen beauty queens while they were undressed.
1996: Lisa Boyne
Alleged Trump made female models walk across a table as he commented on their underwear.
1995/1996: E. Jean Carroll
Civil jury found Trump sexually abused Carroll in a department store; May 2023 civil verdict.
1993: Stacey Williams
Claimed Trump groped her during an encounter arranged by Jeffrey Epstein.