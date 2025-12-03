Top 10 Festive Tracks for a Merry Christmas
All I Want for Christmas Is You: Mariah Carey
The modern classic that officially signals the start of Christmas.
Last Christmas: Wham!
A nostalgic favourite blending heartbreak with festive warmth.
Jingle Bell Rock: Bobby Helms
The lively tune that instantly lifts the holiday mood.
White Christmas: Bing Crosby
A soft, dreamy masterpiece that embodies seasonal nostalgia.
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: Brenda Lee
The fun-filled track that turns every space into a party.
Feliz Navidad: José Feliciano
A joyful bilingual celebration with an irresistible rhythm.
Holly Jolly Christmas: Burl Ives
A warm and cheerful melody perfect for cosy gatherings.
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year: Andy Williams
A joyful anthem that captures the heart of the holiday season.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow!: Dean Martin
A smooth winter favourite ideal for snowy nights in.