Southee VS Rohit
Tim Southee, the New Zealand pacer, who generally challenges Rohit Sharma with his unplayable deliveries is now after the Indian captain in this unique batting feat.
With his fifty plus score in the opening test against India, Tim Southee not only added runs for his team but also went past Rohit in the list of most red-ball sixes.
With 93 sixes, Southee's tally also crossed legendary Sehwag's six hitting count (91) in international test matches.
At number 8 in the list, Rohit Sharma has 88 sixes in international red-ball cricket.
England star Ben Stokes sits at the top of the list with 131 sixes in international test matches.