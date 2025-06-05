Kamal Haasan and Director Mani Ratnam have reunited after 18 years, and expectations are riding high on the project.
The film was embroiled in a lot of controversies ahead of its release due to the age difference between Kamal Haasan and Trisha.
Thug Life also stars Silambarasan, Ashok Selvan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, and others.
If Thug Life becomes a hit, there is a chance for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to collaborate on more movies together.
The film is a co-production between Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film International, and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.