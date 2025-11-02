10 Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Films That Defined His Stardom
Baazigar (1993)
A gripping revenge thriller that established SRK as Bollywood’s ultimate anti-hero.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
A timeless romantic saga where Raj wins Simran’s heart and her family’s approval.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
A grand family drama about love, pride, and reconciliation.
Devdas (2002)
A tragic romance about unfulfilled love, pride, and self-destruction.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
A heartwarming story of love, friendship, and living life to its fullest despite tragedy.
Swades (2004)
An NRI returns home to drive social change and rediscover his roots.
Chak De! India (2007)
A disgraced ex-captain redeems himself by leading India’s women’s hockey team to victory.
Om Shanti Om (2007)
A reincarnation drama filled with glamour, revenge, and Bollywood nostalgia.
My Name Is Khan (2010)
An autistic man’s journey to prove that humanity stands above religion.
Pathaan (2023)
A high-octane spy thriller marking SRK’s powerful comeback to action cinema.