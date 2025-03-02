Taste of Ramzan: 12 Classic Iftar Dishes from Across the Globe
Middle East: Shorbat Adas
A comforting lentil soup spiced with turmeric, cumin, and lemon, served with pitta crisps for iftar.
Morocco: Harira
A rich tomato-based soup with lentils, chickpeas, meat, and vermicelli, thickened with flour and water.
India and Pakistan: Shami Kebab
Cardamom-spiced mutton patties shallow-fried and served with mint chutney and onions.
UAE: Harees
A hearty porridge of slow-cooked lamb or chicken with cracked wheat, topped with ghee and fried onions.
Saudi Arabia: Thareed
A lamb and vegetable stew served over soaked flatbread, seasoned with dried limes and spices.
South Asia: Samosa
Fried or baked pastries filled with spiced potato or minced meat, served with tangy chutneys.
Jordan: Mansaf
Slow-cooked lamb in fermented yogurt sauce served over turmeric rice with nuts and shrak bread.
Turkey: Ramazan Pidesi
Soft, round bread glazed with yogurt and egg, topped with sesame seeds, and baked fresh daily.
Nigeria: Moi Moi
A steamed bean pudding with eggs, fish, or beef, blended with peppers and spices.
Levant: Qatayef
Deep-fried semolina pancakes stuffed with cheese or nuts, drizzled with sugar syrup.
Middle East: Kunafa
A crispy pastry with gooey cheese filling, sweetened with rosewater syrup and pistachios.
Indonesia: Kolak Pisang
A sweet dessert of bananas boiled in coconut milk and palm sugar with pandan leaves.