Surya chases Kohli
Team India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav is just inches away from equaling this unique milestone of star batter Virat Kohli.
Surya will join Kohli as second fastest batter to score 2,500 T20I runs if he scores 39 runs or more in tonight's game.
Kohli, who retired from T20Is after the victorious World Cup campaign, did the feat in 73 matches.
However, Pakistan's Babar Azam holds the record to score the fastest 2,500 International T20 runs in 67 innings.
Surya departed after a power-packed 29 that included 3 sixes and 2 fours in the first T20 against Shanto and Co.
Though very early, Suryakumar holds an impressive captaincy record, he led the team to 9 victories in the 11 games he captained.
After a dominant win in the first outing, India will meet Bangladesh in the second T20 tonight (Wednesday) at Delhi.