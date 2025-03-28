South Korea Hit with Worst-Ever Wildfires
Death Toll and Evacuations
The wildfires have killed 28 people and forced over 37,800 to flee their homes.
Extent of Damage
More than 2,600 structures, including homes and factories, have been damaged or destroyed.
Fatalities Among Firefighters and Volunteers
Several firefighters, including a pilot, have died while attempting to contain the fires, highlighting the dangers faced by those on the front lines.
Cause of Fires
Authorities suspect human error, including fires started during grass clearing and welding work.
Firefighting Efforts
Over 9,000 personnel and 120 helicopters are battling the fires, but strong winds hamper containment.
Geographical Impact
The hardest-hit areas include Andong city, Uiseong, Sancheong, and Ulsan.
Historic Loss
Around 20 of 30 structures at the 7th-century Gounsa temple complex, including two national treasures, have burned.
Environmental Conditions
Dry weather and strong winds have fueled the fires, with minimal rainfall expected to aid efforts.
UNESCO Site Threat
Authorities ordered evacuations near the Hahoe folk village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Shelter for Evacuated People
Escaped villagers have sought refuge in temporary shelters set up for those displaced by the wildfires.
Government Response
The Korea Forest Service has issued its highest wildfire warning, increasing emergency measures and military restrictions.