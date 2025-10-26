Sneak Peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fun-Filled Weekend
On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared some glimpses from her weekend with family
During the weekend, Kapoor can be seen cycling with her elder son seated behind her
Taimur was seen playing badminton with Saif Ali Khan
In one of the pictures, Kareena was sitting on the beach watching her kids play in the water
She was also seen enjoying the weekend, with a relaxing vibe and her hair tousled by the wind
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor is ready to star opposite Prithviraj in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama "Daayra."