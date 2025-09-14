Simple Steps for a Healthier Phone Detox
Set clear goals
Define why you want a detox, such as better sleep, more hobbies, or less screen time, and write it down to stay motivated.
Start small
Begin with simple limits, like avoiding social media after waking up or switching off one evening a week, to ease the transition.
Turn off notifications
Disable distracting app alerts to reduce the urge to constantly check your phone.
Fill the gap with something new
Replace scrolling with rewarding activities like reading, journaling, exercising, or walking.
Be kind to yourself
Treat slip-ups as part of the process, celebrate small wins, and focus on balance over perfection.