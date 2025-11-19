Epic Returns: Legendary Films Re-emerge for a New Generation
Kodama Simham (1990) – Chiranjeevi
Cowboy-style hero in a rare Telugu western; stylish and adventurous for its time.
Gabbar Singh (2012) – Pawan Kalyan
Fun, fearless cop delivering justice with comedy, action, and hit songs.
Murari (2001) – Mahesh Babu
Romantic family drama with a curse; known for visuals, music, and charm.
Indra (2002) – Chiranjeevi
Powerful leader combats faction violence; memorable dialogues and emotional depth.
Baahubali: The Epic
Re-edited epic combining two films; showcases Baahubali’s rise and legendary rivalry.
Shiva (1989) – Nagarjuna
Realistic action and college politics; cult classic that redefined Telugu cinema.