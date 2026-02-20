Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan surprised fans after sharing dreamy glimpses from his sangeet night with fiancée Sophie Shine, captioned simply: "Sangeet night. Almost the Dhawans."
The pictures reflected a warm, intimate celebration filled with music, dance, and heartfelt moments, signalling that the wedding festivities are officially underway.
Shikhar Dhawan and Fiancee Sophie Shine
Dhawan announced his engagement to Sophie Shine on January 2, 2026.