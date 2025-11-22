Kartik Aaryan Turns a Year Older
From a small-town engineering student to one of Bollywood’s most-loved rising stars — Kartik Aaryan’s journey began with a dream and a one-way ticket to Mumbai.
One scene, one monologue, one defining moment — Kartik’s breakthrough came when he voiced every frustrated boyfriend’s truth.
Even on his birthday, Kartik begins the day with lights, camera and relentless work — until a surprise cake from the crew adds a sweet pause.
Every year, his birthday turns into a mini-festival as fans gather to shower their ‘Shehzada’ with love, gifts and endless selfies.
Katori steals the spotlight yet again — proving that Kartik’s true superstar at home is his furry best friend.
Despite the stardom, Kartik’s birthday tradition stays simple — laughter, homemade food and family by his side.