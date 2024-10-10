Ratan Tata's Quotes
"Don't be serious, enjoy life as it comes."
"If there are challenges thrown across, then some interesting, innovative solutions are found. Without challenges, the tendency is to go on the same way."
"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
Photo by Pal Pillai / AFP
"None can destroy iron but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can."
"A founder who is in for the short run or has no passion for the sector he is in, doesn't give me a great deal of comfort."
"I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going, because a straight line even in an E.C.G. means we are not alive."