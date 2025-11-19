Sachin to Modi: Famous Devotees of Sathya Sai Baba
Sachin Tendulkar — Faith Beyond Fame
Sachin often visited Puttaparthi for blessings, finding spiritual calm amid his cricketing highs.
Narendra Modi — A Leader’s Respect
Modi has long acknowledged Sai Baba’s influence on service and compassion.
Bachchan Family — Devotion Through Generations
The Bachchans frequently visited Prasanthi Nilayam, reflecting their enduring faith.
Devotees in White — The Ashram’s Core
Ordinary followers formed the true strength of the ashram through selfless service.
cons to Common People — A Living Legacy
Sai Babaâs message united celebrities and ordinary people, inspiring a global community.