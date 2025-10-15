Australia's Pat Cummins said it's a shame to miss the white-ball series against India; Here's why the World Cup winning captain said it!
The 3-match ODI series will be the first since the Champions Trophy final that would be featuring the modern-day greats - Rohit-Kohli
Sending the fans into a shock, Cummins hinted that the series might be the last for fan-favorite Ro-Ko on Aussie soil
"It might be the last chance for fans Down Under to catch a glimpse of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Cummins said
Hailing the white-ball greats, Cummins said, "Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years."
"It's a shame to miss the white-ball series against India. I think the crowds are going to be huge," Cummins added
The 32-year-old Cummins would be watching the action unfold from the sidelines due to a back injury
The series would commence from October 19