As Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni as India's second most capped player, here are some heart warming pictures of team India's match winners, which explains their mutual admiration.
Playing his 536 international match on Thursday against New Zealand, Virat Kohli overtook Dhoni.
MS Dhoni had made 535 international appearances for team India.
Earlier, talking about Dhoni, Kohli said he always stood for him and saved him from getting dropped.
Kohli also credited Dhoni as the only player to contact him after he stepped down from Test captaincy.
Together, the expert finishers helped team India win many memorable matches.
2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, which reminds many Indians of a heart-break, was the last international appearance of MS Dhoni, while Kohli continues his journey of shattering and creating records.
