Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — The Queen’s Grand Comeback.
Styled with heirloom jewellery and timeless glam, her look felt like a royal revival-proof that true grace never fades
Diljit Dosanjh — Punjabi Pride Goes Global.
Diljit
Kiara Advani: The Mom-to-Be Who Redefined Red Carpet Glam.
Her look celebrated motherhood, femininity, and confidence, making the red carpet a showcase of strength and beauty.
Shah Rukh Khan — The King's First Met Gala Reigns Supreme.
His presence proved that fashion is not just style; it is a legacy.
The essence of 2025 red carpet fashion.
Be it heritage revivals or brave statements of modernity, this set of celebrities made 2025 a year of glamour, culture, and truly unforgettable red-carpet royalty.