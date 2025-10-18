Rashmika Mandanna’s 5 Stunning Golden Looks This Dhanteras
Golden Dreams
Rashmika looks ethereal in a nude ivory-gold lehenga with a sheer dupatta, crowned by a maang tikka and dreamy makeup.
Sun-Kissed Splendor
She shines in a white, yellow, and gold silk lehenga-half saree, complemented by elegant jewelry and soft radiance.
Golden Grandeur
She dazzles in a sleeveless golden lehenga with an ombre skirt and textured dupatta, accessorised with earrings and a sleek ponytail.
Golden Goddess Vibes
She exudes regal charm in a beaded golden blouse and skirt choli, with a sleek bun and minimal accessories.
Radiant in Regal Gold
Rashmika stuns in a mustard-gold embroidered ensemble, accessorised with a choker, maang tikka, and soft-glam makeup.