Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl on 4th Anniversary
Farah Khan shared precious baby-shower moments, joking, “Main hoon na… for any baby advice,” adding her signature warmth and sparkle to the celebration.
Bathed in sunshine-yellow décor, sprinkled with florals, and anchored by a cuddly teddy-bear corner — the baby shower glowed with charm and pure happiness.
Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and close friends gathered for an intimate yet star-studded evening, blending glamour with heartfelt camaraderie.
From pani puri to pav bhaji and chole bhature, the Kailash Parbat feast was a comforting, indulgent spread — the kind that brings everyone together.
Unscripted hugs, soft smiles, and tender moments framed the day — a sweet, joy-filled celebration just ahead of welcoming their little girl.