Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in northeast India, officials said on Sunday
State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.
A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days
The Agartala mayor said all the pumping stations in the city have been working to drain out the rainwater at the earliest
Rivers swollen by the lashing rain -- including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through India's northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh -- broke their banks across the region
Rescue personnel assisted locals in moving to a safer place through a rescue boat at a flood-affected area amid rainfall
Normal life was affected as heavy rain battered the city, many low-lying areas were inundated, and people were seen wading through knee-deep waters