Priyanka to Katrina: Bollywood Divas Enjoying Motherhood
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Their daughter Raha, born in November 2022, is adored by fans and often seen in cute family moments.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Their daughter Malti Marie, born via surrogacy in January 2022, often travels with them to global events.
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan
Their sons Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh) are among Bollywood’s most loved star kids.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Married in 2021; recently blessed with a baby boy.
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra
Married in 2023; recently welcomed a baby girl, receiving warm wishes from fans.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Married in 2018; welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
Married in 2023; recently blessed with a baby boy.
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
Married in 2021; welcomed their first child but have not revealed the gender yet.
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Married in 2023; welcomed a baby girl in March 2025.
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Their son Vayu is often seen in family pictures shared on special occasions.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Parents to a daughter Vamika and a son Akaay, both kept away from the public eye.