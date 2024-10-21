Pre-wedding rituals of Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya wedding
It looks like pre-wedding rituals have commenced for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala who are going to tie the knot soon.
Sobhita shared pictures from a pre-wedding ceremony and captioned the post ‘Godhuma Pasupu Danchatam…And so it begins!!
The ritual kickstarts their journey as a couple, highlighting unity, shared responsibility, and the harmony they strive for in their married life.
Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala left everyone surprised when they announced their engagement in August.
On the work front, Sobhita is currently basking the success of The Night Manager. She was last seen in the Hindi web series Love Sitara.