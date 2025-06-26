Beyonce Shines as Pharrell Brings India to Louis Vuitton

Beyonce, Jay-Z Shine Front Row
Pharrell’s Vuitton show drew global stars, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z leading a stacked celebrity guest list.
Paris Meets Mumbai on the Runway
The show fused Indian tradition with Parisian flair, showcasing Vuittonâs latest cultural mashup.
Vuitton Man Goes Global
Pharrell’s designs blended Bollywood sparkle, British tailoring, and monsoon-ready silhouettes.
Indian Street Style with Luxe Twist
Chunky sandals, jeweled cricket jerseys, and silken cargos brought Mumbai street style to Paris.
Snakes and Ladders Sets the Stage
A giant board inspired by the classic game symbolized fashion’s risks and journeys.
Global Style in Motion
His collection celebrated movement — not destinations — with layered textures and globe-trotting energy.