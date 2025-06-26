Beyonce Shines as Pharrell Brings India to Louis Vuitton
Beyonce, Jay-Z Shine Front Row
Pharrell’s Vuitton show drew global stars, with Beyoncé and Jay-Z leading a stacked celebrity guest list.
Paris Meets Mumbai on the Runway
The show fused Indian tradition with Parisian flair, showcasing Vuittonâs latest cultural mashup.
Vuitton Man Goes Global
Pharrell’s designs blended Bollywood sparkle, British tailoring, and monsoon-ready silhouettes.
Indian Street Style with Luxe Twist
Chunky sandals, jeweled cricket jerseys, and silken cargos brought Mumbai street style to Paris.
Snakes and Ladders Sets the Stage
A giant board inspired by the classic game symbolized fashion’s risks and journeys.
Global Style in Motion
His collection celebrated movement — not destinations — with layered textures and globe-trotting energy.