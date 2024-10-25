They have highly intelligent and problem solving abilities. They can navigate mazes, unscrew jar lids, and even use tools
Master of Disguise
They can quickly change their colour and texture for camouflage, making them experts at blending into their surroundings.
Unique Circulatory System
They have three hearts, two pump blood to the gills, while the third pumps it to the rest of the body.
Short Life Span
Most octopus species live only 1 to 2 years, with females often dying shortly after laying eggs
Arm Regeneration
If an octopus loses an arm, it can regenerate it over time, an essential survival skill in the wild
Specialized Reproductive Organs
Male octopuses have a specialized arm called a hectocotylus for transferring sperm to females during mating
Blue Blood
Their blood is blue due to a copper-based protein called hemocyanin, which is more effective in cold, low-oxygen environments.
Active Hunters
Octopuses are carnivorous and primarily feed on crustaceans, fish, and other small marine animals. They use a combination of stealth, speed, and their ability to squirt ink to surprise and capture their prey.