Nobel Prize, regarded as the most prestigious awards given for intellectual achievement, has been awarded in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, peace and economics.
Nobel Prize 2024 in medicine was awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA
John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton were awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for discoveries and inventions that formed the building blocks of machine learning
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper for their work with proteins
Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life
Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation of survivors of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for its activism against nuclear weapons
Nobel memorial prize in economics was awarded Monday to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into reasons why some countries succeed and others fail
