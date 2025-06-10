Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday where it unveiled a slew of updates to its various software platforms
The upgraded platforms include iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and visionOS 26
iOS 26
The interface now has new icons — including a fully transparent option — as well as redesigned navigation bars, menus and in-app interfaces. Apple unveiled a new Games app and the Phone app has a new view that combines recent calls, favorite contacts and voicemails
iPadOS 26
Apple is making substantial improvements to multitasking on iPads this year - New Windowing System, New Menu Bar, Preview app, Journal App, more flexible audio input, Local Capture and more
watchOS 26
Apple Watch gets new features and interface which include Liquid Glass Interface, Workout Buddy, Smarter Widgets, Wrist Flick Gesture for dismissing calls or notifications, Notes App and more
visionOS 26
Widgets are coming to visionOS, letting users place photos, calendars or other useful information wherever they’d like in their space. Vision Pro users in the same room can now view spatial experiences together including movies, games and FaceTime calls.
macOS Tahoe 26
The Macs will have a refreshed look with refined dock, toolbars and sidebar, Games app, customizable Control Center and Menu Bar, Journal App, Syncing with iPhone Live Activities, Phone app and more