Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan’s Dreamy Chennai Home-Studio
The couple's 7,000 sq ft Chennai studio blends colonial charm with modern rustic elegance.
Housed in a former bungalow in Venus Colony, designer Nikhita Reddy transformed it into a functional home-studio while preserving original features.
Large windows and open circulation allow sunlight and breeze, with ambient lighting shifting the mood from day to evening.
The interiors feature teak, rattan, pottery, woven fibres, and earthy textures, creating a grounded, tropical warmth.
The studio includes conference rooms, lounges, outdoor landscaped zones, backyard dining, and separate workspaces for the couple.
Curated décor includes a jewel-green entrance, wooden collectibles, a Shreenathji Pichwai painting, and Vignesh’s custom live-edge table, blending personal style with elegance.