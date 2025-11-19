Modi Visits Puttaparthi for Sai Baba Centenary
Narendra Modi visited Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi to offer prayers at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Mahasamadhi.
Modi held a roadshow as crowds welcomed him for the centenary celebrations.
He will release a Commemorative Coin and Stamps and then travel to Coimbatore for the South India Natural Farming Summit.
The summit, with 50,000 participants, focuses on promoting natural and regenerative farming in South India.
He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.