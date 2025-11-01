The engagement of actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika on October 31st in Hyderabad was a private affair, drawing all friends and family.
Sirish and his fiancée, Nayanika, exchanged rings in a beautiful engagement ceremony held in Hyderabad.
The legendary Chiranjeevi was among the esteemed guests, attending the engagement party to personally congratulate Sirish and Nayanika.
Ram Charan and Upasana were all smiles as they posed for a lovely picture with the newly engaged pair.
The celebrations were made even more special with the presence of cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnavi Tej, who were there alongside family to bless the couple.