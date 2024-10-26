WTT Champions event
Star paddler Manika Batra became the first Indian player to qualify for quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis Champions event.
Batra shocked world No.14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania to enter the women singles quarterfinals of the WTT Champions event in Montpellier, France
Batra now enjoys a 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Szocs.
Batra will next face China's Qian Tianyi on Saturday.