Mahesh Babu: Failures Turned Favourites
Naani (2004)
A unique story of a boy aging overnight. Fresh idea, but confusing execution led to a box-office flop.
Arjun (2004)
Grand visuals and strong emotion, but a slow narrative held it back. Appreciated later, weak during release.
Athidhi (2007)
Mahesh excelled in an intense role, but excessive violence and length hurt the film’s reception.
Khaleja (2010)
Misunderstood on release due to its spiritual, philosophical tone. Now hailed as a cult favourite.
Nenokkadine (2014)
A bold, complex thriller praised by critics but too intricate for mainstream audiences. Later gained strong cult acclaim.