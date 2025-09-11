Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab is confirmed for Sankranthi 2026.
Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will also hit the screens during the festival.
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, produced by Sithara Entertainments, is scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jananayagan will also release during Sankranthi. The dubbed Telugu version is expected to secure screens in the Telugu states.
Ravi Teja’s yet-to-be-titled film directed by Kishore Tirumala, along with Sharwanand’s upcoming movie helmed by the Samajavaragamana director, are also lined up for the festive season.
