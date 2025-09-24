Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan. It was his first National Award.
Rani Mukerji won the National Award for Best Actress for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway.
Vikrant Massey also won for his great performance in the movie 12th Fail. He shared a special moment with SRK and Rani Mukerji.
Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his lifelong contribution to Indian cinema.
Sukriti Veni Bandreddi won the National Award for Best Child Artist for her very first performance in Gandhi Tatha Chettu.