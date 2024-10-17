Former One Direction star, Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31
The singer died after falling from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Argentina
Local officials confirmed that the singer jumped and they responded to the disturbance in the hotel
It is believed that the incident happened under the substance influence
Payne's sudden death has left the Music world in shock
Liam Payne started his career with a British television series The X Factor
He later joined the band 'One Direction,' alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The band was active from 2010 to 2016
The fans across the world are pouring in tributes for the singer