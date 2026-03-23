Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as she walked the ramp for designer Satya Paul at the Lakme Fashion Week 2026 on Sunday.
Models present creations by designer Satya Paul and actress Aditi Rao Hydari at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai .
(Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)
Aditi Rao Hydari showcases a creation in collaboration with designer label Satya Paul at Lakme Fashion Week 2026, in Mumbai.
G Add as a preferred source on Google Satya Paul presented the Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari capsule collection at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India.
Marking actor Aditi Rao Hydari's first foray into fashion design as Co-Creative Director, the runway showcase brought together her creative sensibility with Satya Paul's distinctive design language.