Full list of big players, who retired from different forms of cricket in 2025
India's Amit Mishra from all forms
India's Cheteshwar Pujara from all forms of International cricket
India's Ravichandran Ashwin from IPL, he already announced retirement from international cricket in 2024
Australia's Mitchell Starc announced retirement from T20Is
India's Rohit Sharma from Tests, he retired from T20Is in 2024
India's Virat Kohli from Tests, he retired from T20Is in 2024
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews from Tests
Australia's Steve Smith from ODIs
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran retired from International cricket
Australia's Glenn Maxwell retired from ODIs. Additionally, his teammate Marcus Stoinis (ODIs) and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen (International cricket) also retired in 2025.