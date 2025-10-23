Kim Kardashian’s Star-Studded 45th Birthday in Paris
Kim celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris, coinciding with the premiere of her upcoming series All’s Fair.
Kim posed with her All’s Fair co-stars at the event, marking a work-and-celebration crossover.
She wore an ice-blue, early-2000s “Galliano-era” Dior low-neckline mermaid gown, with nude makeup and a neatly tied bun.
Her mother, Kris Jenner, attended as well—she wore a black velvet gown from the 1993 runway collection of Oscar de la Renta.
The birthday cake was a striking croquembouche-style macaron tower in pink and fuchsia, adorned with white fondant and pearls.
Kim’s children gifted her flowers and notes, while sister Kourtney shared a childhood photo to wish her.