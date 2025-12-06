A ceremonial welcome — Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi, greeted with a guard of honor at the beginning of the two-day state visit.
Unity in diplomacy — At the 23rd India–Russia Summit, Putin and Narendra Modi addressed a joint press conference and attended a business forum, reaffirming strong bilateral ties.
Economy and connectivity — They pledged to expand and diversify trade, deepen industrial cooperation, and streamline logistics—part of an ambitious plan to reach US$100 billion in trade by 2030.
Energy security—Putin reassured that Russia will continue “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel, pledging a stable supply of oil, gas, and coal to support India’s growing energy needs.
Tourism & people-to-people ties — As part of boosting cultural links and inbound travel, India agreed to launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.
Respect and farewell—On his final day in India, Putin paid floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, reflecting a symbolic gesture of respect and solidarity.